30 – Top 50 UK & Ireland Stay and Play St Mellion

This 450-acre haven, set in stunning Cornish countryside, is as complete a golf and leisure resort as you could wish to find. It’s home to two excellent golf courses, with the Jack Nicklaus-designed and named layout having earned a reputation as one of the most interesting, yet fearsome, tracks in the UK. After your round, head for the huge spa complex, with its three swimming pools, sauna, steam room and more. The three restaurants cater for all tastes and budgets, and the contemporary four-star accommodation offers privacy and tranquility incongruous with most modern purpose-built hotels.

Rooms & suites: 80 + 30 cottages Courses: 2 – Jack Nicklaus Signature, Kernow

Golfbreaks.com best Mar/Apr 2014 deal: One night’s dinner, B&B & two rounds from £79p. Visit www.golfbreaks.com