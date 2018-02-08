A string of courses offers excellent golf on the Sussex Downs stretching from Eastbourne to Chichester, and everyone has their favourites.

5 Great Places To Play Golf On The Sussex Downs

A string of courses offers excellent golf on the Sussex Downs stretching from Eastbourne to Chichester, and everyone has their favourites.

Pyecombe

When it comes to golf on the Sussex Downs, Pyecombe has always been right up there for me for the golfing test, the feel of the place, and the sheer splendour of the views.

In its splendid 3rd hole, I also think it boasts one of the finest par 4s on the Sussex Downs. The hole plunges down before climbing equally dramatically to a green a touch smaller than you would like for the severity of the shot required to find it!

Other front nine highlights include the mid-length par-3 8th that traverses the valley you then play up on the 9th and 10th.

The 11th takes you back up to the higher ground while the approach on the short 12th can be a nervy affair with the South Downs Way and out of bounds lurking close on the right.

At 223 yards, the par-3 that follows can be out of range some days, and there’s no doubt that par here any day will see you making up ground on the field.

Related: Pyecombe Course Review

Worthing

The Lower course at Worthing plays close to Cissbury Ring, an Iron Age hill fort, with the shorter Upper course occupying the higher ground above.

The long tough 2nd provides an early shock to the system, sweeping down and then up to a deceptively sloping green – a common Worthing defence.

The longer back nine kicks off with the wonderful down-and-up 10th, which may not be long but boasts a worryingly narrow green with bunkers to the left and a steep run-off to the right.

From here, the tests come thick and fast courtesy of some of the course’s toughest par 4s like the 12th and 15th, which will often require two lusty blows.

Brighton & Hove

I played at this nine-holer for a couple of years, and always thought the 1st was blessed with wonderfully liberating properties as you play back towards Brighton and the coast.

The first few holes play along a broad hog’s back before you descend dramatically to a lower valley via the spectacular ‘Drop Hole’ 6th, whose exposure to the elements could see you hitting anything from a sand wedge to a wood to negotiate the 100ft drop.

Continues below