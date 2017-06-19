Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review - Old-fashioned links at its best with very attractive rough-edged bunkers

Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range £25-£55

Medal Tee – Par 71 – 6,535 Yards

Visitor Times: Seven days a week

Website: www.aberdoveygolf.co.uk



Significant Changes

The 12th hole, which was damaged by severe winter storms in 2014, has now been rebuilt and is back in play

Onsite dormy accommodation extended to 6 twin-bedded en-suite rooms

Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review Golf has been played for more than 120 years over this slender links strip between beach and railway, with the opening fairway also presenting a narrow target.

But over the opening stretch, the green complexes are designed in such a way that minor miscues may well end up better than you could have hoped.

In recent years the club has introduced rough-edged bunkering under the supervision of David Williams, with the end result some of the most attractive bunkers anywhere.

The longest of the bordering tufts may leave you praying that your ball will find the sand, though, rather than just missing it.

The blind par-3 3rd – ‘Cader’ – with its punchbowl green, may be Aberdovey’s most famous hole, but for many the back nine excels, starting from that par-3 12th with its now even more exposed plateau green perched above the beach.

The excellent 13th and 14th then hug the dune ridge, before the links switches back to the railway side for a homeward run starting with a par 5 strengthened by a long, narrow, two-tier green, then a classic risk-reward par 4 where overdoing the draw in an attempt to drive the small green will see your ball bouncing around among the ballast and sleepers the wrong side of the fence.

Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



Well worth the journey west to one of our Top 100’s best-value treats

Rob Smith Visits…

Having played Aberdovey a few times in a former life, I hadn’t visited for many years until last Summer when I was lucky enough to return on a bright, sunny afternoon. I was particularly interested to see how the club had coped with losing their signature twelfth green, right up against the beach, to erosion.

The course occupies a beautifully peaceful expanse of land between the beach and the railway line on the northern side of the Dovey estuary, surrounded by lush, green, rolling hills. It opens with a tough par 4 and the chance to open the shoulders from the off.

01 – 2 –

The second is a more forgiving par 4 and you then have the first short hole which calls for a semi-blind shot up to a green that tends to gather the ball… but don’t rely on it!

Another strong par 4 at the 4th leads you to the second par 3, this one heading inland away from the dunes.

Six and seven lead you further north, and the eighth is a short par 4 where the number one objective is to avoid the sand.

Looping around the turn, you reach a wonderful par 3 that is played up to a green in the dunes and is effectively the club’s signature hole. My visit was a week or two before it re-opened – hence the lack of a flag – but it looked an absolute picture and is now better that ever. It is also one of those holes that is worth the green fee on its own.

If you’ve a northerly wind, the next three holes – 5-4-5 – offer the chance of some points, as does the risk-reward 16th which is all about positioning from the tee.

A pair of testing par 4s completes the round, the latter played to a large green perfectly situated in front of the welcoming clubhouse and Dormy House.

After a gap of way too many years, it was great to get back to Aberdovey, one of the most charming and enjoyable courses in Wales.

With several other tempting courses along this beautiful coastline and accommodation on site, Aberdovey makes for an excellent base for a golfing tour.