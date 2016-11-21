Close House Lee Westwood Colt Course Review - The modern rollercoaster with old-world touches will be hosting the 2017 British Masters and lovely views accompany you all the way.

Close House Lee Westwood Colt Course Review

Green Fee Range: £110

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,308 Yards

Visitor Times: At all times, subject to availability

Website: www.closehouse.com

Significant Changes

New championship tees on the 1st, 5th, 6th, 16th, 17th & 18th holes – green extensions on the 2nd, 12th & 14th – additional 800m2 practice putting green at the Academy for practice during tour event installed – ongoing rough management program using Rescue chemical to enhance all rough areas – gorse introduction and management plan across the course ongoing – sand banding and top dressing of all fairways to enhance playability and drainage – Yearling 9 hole Par 3 course opened on site – fully refurbished No19 golf clubhouse – fully refurbished golf shop – introduction of new function space to seat up to 32 guests in the clubhouse

Close House Lee Westwood Colt Course Review

The Colt Course is aptly named for two reasons. One is that architect Scott Macpherson chose to adopt some design features from one of the all-time greats, Harry Colt. The other is that owner Graham Wylie, founder of the Sage software company, is a keen racehorse-owner and the fabulous onsite accommodation is in the beautifully redeveloped old stables.

The first three holes are relatively gentle two-shotters that ease you into the round, where strategy is more important than strength. The view from the second green is just a taster for what is to come.

The first short hole is also the longest where anything short or right will encounter trouble. You then work your way to the top of the hill via the 5th and the long 7th. Your reward is a very welcoming drive at the next down to a split fairway.

The short hole that closes the front nine is a cracker with a very attractive pond and a fall-off area to the right that can leave a tricky pitch.

The back nine has even more variety with perhaps the finest vistas of the course to be found on the green at the excellent 11th which needs no bunkering for protection despite being SI one.

The 13th again offers a very appealing drive although there are plenty of beautifully contoured bunkers lying in wait both on the way down and beside the green.

Sixteen is another very tough hole where your drive has to be long and accurate if you are to get any sight of the green, although there is respite offered at the par-5 17th.

The closing hole is also a belter where the green is protected by water as well as an old drystone wall.

Close House Lee Westwood Colt Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The course, the clubhouse, the practice facilities and academy, and the accommodation and service are all tip-top.