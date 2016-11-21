Enniscrone Golf Club Dunes Course Review - Working its way into and through some of the most magnificent dunes in Ireland, the course lives long in the memory

Green Fee Range: €100-€125

Medal Tee: Par 73 – 7,033 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.enniscronegolf.com



Significant Changes

Course playability improved with some greens adjustments and the rough eased up.

A green/red light signal when safe to drive on the blind par 4 13th.

Enniscrone Golf Club Dunes Course Review

The incredible rugged beauty of the course and its surroundings is the most obvious attraction. No matter well or how badly you are playing, a walk by the seaside on the west coast of Ireland always lifts the mood.

But even for an average player the challenge of a unique course like this is just as important. After playing at Enniscrone I suddenly understand the purists’ point of view: links golf is real golf.

We’ve all heard the stories about links being a different game. The low, under-the-wind punch shots, the putts from the fairway. But they won’t prepare you for the reality of having to think your way around a links course.

If you’re the sort of long hitter who often ends up on an adjacent fairway, leave the driver in the bag. The grassy sand dunes don’t allow for inaccuracy and even on a relatively calm day the wind is always a factor.

On the 3rd, an uphill par-3, nothing less than a 5-iron would do. In some parts of the course the dunes will shelter you (but not necessarily the flight of your ball) from the wind.

Enniscrone Golf Club Dunes Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



Remarkably different with several holes worth the green fee alone