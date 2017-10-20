Our historic links are the lifeblood and roots of golf, but clifftop courses offer a coastal contrast that is often even more dramatic

Five Of The Best Clifftop Golf Courses

Nefyn & District (Pictured above)

Par 70, 6,267 yards

Nefyn & District is blessed with a truly stunning setting and some of the finest views in golf.

It now has 27 holes configured as two distinct 18-hole layouts, but it is the holes on the promontory – The Point – that will blow you away… sometimes quite literally.

The fairway blowhole, through which the sea occasionally rises, is perhaps unique in golf.

The lighthouse hole will shine brightly in the memory, and there is even a footpath down to a beachside pub.

Sheringham

Par 70, 6,251 yards

Norfolk is a peaceful, idyllic county, and this beautiful clifftop course offers a fine contrast to its testing links.

Holes three to seven run closest to the precipice, and there are some terrific elevated vantage points that provide panoramic views over the rest of the course.

The closing four holes are flanked by the North Norfolk Railway, where a slice and a northerly wind make for a very bad combination.

Hit the ball straight, and this is a joyful place for golf.

St Andrews (Castle Course)

Par 71, 6,759 yards

St Andrews and Fife have more than their fair share of classic links including the Old Course, and whilst some purists are happy not to stray from these, David McLay Kidd’s contemporary creation is a wonderful alternative that offers fabulous views out to sea and back over the town.

There are some thrilling holes, plenty of impressive bunkering, and some tricky and at times mind-bending greens.

The par-3 penultimate hole is one of many memorable highlights.

