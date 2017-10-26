For those concerned that golf takes too long or can be a good walk spoiled, short and sweet is just the thing at these lovely nine holers
Five Of The Best Nine Hole Golf Courses
Anstruther (Pictured above)
Par 62, 4,690 yards
Fife is a serious golfing stronghold that has more than its fair share of big names and championship links.
Sometimes it is fun to step away from the challenge just a little and enjoy elemental, old-fashioned golf such as that on offer at Anstruther.
There are five short holes, two of which are quite markedly not short, with the 5th – Rockies – a real brute.
The greens are also small, but anyone who doesn’t enjoy golf here probably doesn’t enjoy life.
Royal Worlington & Newmarket
Par 70, 6,246 yards
This quintessential old-England nine-hole course dates back to 1893 and is widely regarded as best of breed in the country.
It is home to the students of Cambridge University, and the first name listed on their captains’ board is Harry Colt who went on to become the greatest golf course architect of his generation.
He made some improvements to the original Tom Dunn design, and what remains is almost exactly as it was then; a delightful inland links where bump-and-run is a key element.
Reigate Heath
Par 68, 5,658 yards
While many nine-holers are exactly that due to limited availability of land, Reigate Heath has two distinct sets of tees making the lines and angles a quite different proposition the second time round.
Running over some of the most attractive commonland in Surrey, this is both a joy to the eye and a proper test of golf.
The charming and characterful clubhouse is adjacent to a beautiful old windmill, which overlooks this extremely enjoyable course.
Cruit Island
Par 68, 5,619 yards
Previous ‘Five of the Best’ articles have featured scenic short holes and courses worth a long drive. Cruit Island could easily have been included in either as it’s some way off the beaten track in County Donegal but completely worth the effort.
The setting is truly spectacular, with the par-3 6th the most dramatic hole on the course; just 150 yards but potentially requiring anything from a wedge to a driver depending on the wind.
This is fantasy-calendar golf in the flesh.
Tobermory
Par 64, 4,912 yards
Off the west coast of the Scottish Highlands, Mull is a beautiful Hebridean island that features regularly in natural history documentaries.
Tobermory is its main town, and this supremely attractive course sits above it, offering wonderful views out over the Sound of Mull and on to the mainland mountains beyond.
It’s hilly, so despite its modest length and the absence of sand, the six par 4s and three short holes provide some real challenges.
However, it’s the views that will quite rightly live longest in the memory.
