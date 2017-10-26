For those concerned that golf takes too long or can be a good walk spoiled, short and sweet is just the thing at these lovely nine holers

Five Of The Best Nine Hole Golf Courses

Anstruther (Pictured above)

Par 62, 4,690 yards

Fife is a serious golfing stronghold that has more than its fair share of big names and championship links.

Sometimes it is fun to step away from the challenge just a little and enjoy elemental, old-fashioned golf such as that on offer at Anstruther.

There are five short holes, two of which are quite markedly not short, with the 5th – Rockies – a real brute.

The greens are also small, but anyone who doesn’t enjoy golf here probably doesn’t enjoy life.

Royal Worlington & Newmarket

Par 70, 6,246 yards

This quintessential old-England nine-hole course dates back to 1893 and is widely regarded as best of breed in the country.

It is home to the students of Cambridge University, and the first name listed on their captains’ board is Harry Colt who went on to become the greatest golf course architect of his generation.

He made some improvements to the original Tom Dunn design, and what remains is almost exactly as it was then; a delightful inland links where bump-and-run is a key element.

Reigate Heath

Par 68, 5,658 yards

While many nine-holers are exactly that due to limited availability of land, Reigate Heath has two distinct sets of tees making the lines and angles a quite different proposition the second time round.

Running over some of the most attractive commonland in Surrey, this is both a joy to the eye and a proper test of golf.

The charming and characterful clubhouse is adjacent to a beautiful old windmill, which overlooks this extremely enjoyable course.

Continues below