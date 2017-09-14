We take a look at an eclectic collection of beautiful short holes across the UK & Ireland

Five Of The Best Picturesque Par 3s

Sunningdale New – 5th – 183 yards (Pictured above)

Harry Colt designed the New Course at Sunningdale back in 1923 and since then, little of significance has changed, especially on this wonderful hole.

The relatively narrow green is superbly sited with a distant backdrop of trees,and is surrounded by heather, sand and fall-off areas.

Miss either side, and you will struggle to get close. It is one of the most natural and wonderfully old-fashioned one-shot holes you will encounter anywhere – a veritable Mona Lisa of a par 3.

Druids Glen – 12th – 174 yards

Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock designed this parkland beauty to the south of Dublin, which has justifiably been billed as the Augusta of Ireland.

It has hosted the Irish Open several times and in the trees behind the 12th green is an ancient druid’s altar.

Planting on the bank below the tee depicts a Celtic cross, and this mystical setting is the highlight of a round on one of Ireland’s prettiest courses.

Gleneagles Queen’s – 14th – 177 yards

It is unusual to find back-to-back short holes, but following the gentle 13th that has water to the right, you turn 90 ̊ for a sterner test where the same pond waits benignly on the right.

‘Witches’ Bowster’ is so named on account of the ridge in the middle of the green that makes finding the right level vital. On a course packed with scenic delights, this demanding par 3 is one of many highlights.

North Wales – 17th – 132 yards

The penultimate hole at North Wales is both the only links hole and the shortest in our varied group.

The design is credited to the club’s founder, Tancred Cummins, and to the original Golf Monthly editor, Harold Hilton, who won The Open twice in the 1890s.

It is effectively played back over the previous hole, and despite its modest length requires a well-struck shot to avoid three bunkers front and right.

West Sussex – 15th – 145 yards

It may be short and have no bunkers for protection, but this is a gorgeous par-3 with a setting that is more than enough distraction for any golfer.

It is the last and shortest of five very strong par-3s at Pulborough, and although it is only a short iron over the water, heathery mounds surround the two-tier green.

The pond is edged with sleepers and anything that just carries can work its way back into the water.

