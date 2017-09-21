One way to avoid the sand is to play a course without any, such as one of these five, none of which is easier for its absence…

Five Of The Best Bunkerless Courses

Berkhamsted (pictured above)

Par 71, 6,605 yards

GF: £40-£60

W: berkhamstedgolfclub.co.uk

The characterful course at Berkhamsted dates back to the 1880s and its commonland setting accounts for the club’s original approach of creating a design that preserved the heathland, making use of its mounds, hollows, gorse and heather.

James Braid followed this principle when he revamped the course in the 1920s, since when little has changed.

Several holes call for a shot to be played over Grim’s Dyke, a huge defensive earthwork, and the course offers golf in as natural an environment as you will find anywhere.

Braemar

Par 65, 4,973 yards

GF: £28

W: braemargolfclub.co.uk

The original 9-hole course at Braemar was built well over a century ago at which point there were plenty of sand bunkers.

Many were taken out when it was extended to a full 18 in 1911, and there are still reminders of these in the grass bunkers that are dotted throughout the course.

There was still some sand until more recently, but it was removed due to the expense of maintenance and problems with rabbits.

The course straddles the River Clunie and is blessed with a stunning setting in a fabulous Highland valley.

Kington

Par 70, 5,961 yards

GF: £16-£36

W: kingtongolf.co.uk

Kington is the highest 18-hole course in England but despite its hilltop setting, it’s not a difficult walk.

The views over the Brecon Beacons, Black Mountains and Hergest Ridge are glorious and spectacular, and from the uphill opening tee shot to the thrilling drive at the short par-4 closing hole, there is great variety throughout.

The only distraction from this hugely enjoyable and sporty course comes from its idyllic setting; it would be hard to imagine there is an inland course in the UK or Ireland with better views.

