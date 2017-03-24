With the impressive design input of JH Taylor, Harry Vardon and Harry Colt, the tree-lined course at Hendon Golf Club is more than worth a visit…

Hendon Golf Club Course Review

Hendon Golf Club was founded in 1903 and its attractive course was designed by the great Harry Colt following earlier incarnations by 5-time Open champion JH Taylor and Harry Vardon. Despite its proximity to suburbia and the London Underground, it is a remarkably peaceful place to play and the members are renowned for their friendliness.

There are two loops of nine, an inner and then an outer, and each has a par of 35 with two short holes and one long. The course opens with five par 4s, the toughest of which is the 2nd which has a tricky bunker protecting the lay-up between the steam and the green.

The next is played up to a long, narrow green and the 4th is a slight dogleg left where it is all too easy to block yourself out on the left.

The first short hole is the 6th which is played up to a partially hidden green, and there is a sneaky water hazard on the fairway of the next.

I really liked the sweeping par-5 8th; it plays as a genuine three-shotter and the ditch is back again, this time partnered in crime by some attractive bunkering.

A tiny par 3 takes you to the clubhouse and turn, and a tough pair of par 4s open the back nine.

The second of the two par 5s is also one of the most appealing holes on the course, especially as you approach the green.

A short hole and two par 4s of no great distance skirt round the far boundary of the course before you reach the start of a demanding finish. The 16th is a fine hole rising gently to a well-protected green.

Seventeen is a medium-length par 3 and then it’s two huge hits to reach the closing green.

There is a lovely veranda overlooking the course and a warm welcome inside that puts the icing on a very tasty cake at Hendon.