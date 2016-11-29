Rye Golf Club Old Course Review - A historic layout that was the first creation of Harry Colt, who was also the club's first captain

Rye Golf Club Old Course Review

Green Fee Range: £62.50-£125

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 6,503 Yards

Visitor Times: Weekdays by prior arrangement

Website: www.ryegolfclub.co.uk

Rye Golf Club Old Course Review

Yet another gift from the creative genius of Harry Colt, the course at Rye is as traditional as the club itself.

Indeed, Colt was the club’s first captain and this was his very first design, one that would switch him from his career as a solicitor into that of a golf course architect.

His trademark bunkers abound, and there are several blind shots that have to be played over ridges.

This is historic golf over fast-running turf the way it was designed to be played. There are some excellent long par 4s, and each of the five, delightful short holes is that perfect, but usually elusive, mix of golfing test and visual treat.

The only par 5 comes at the opening hole, and it eases you into your round. Short and bunkerless, there’s no excuse to take much time over it, and this is exactly what is expected here and throughout the round.

Now a shade more acknowledging of the outside world and welcoming than in times gone by, Rye remains one of our most old-fashioned clubs, with memorabilia and ghosts haunting each corner of the clubhouse.

Make sure you have time for the excellent lunch, and to savour not just the food but the atmosphere that courses through the veins of Rye.

Rye Golf Club Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Classic links golf and a club laden with history