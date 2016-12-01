Swinley Forest Golf Club Course Review - The Surrey/Berkshire border is home to arguably the finest neighbourhood of golf courses in the world, and Swinley Forest is one of its finest jewels



Swinley Forest Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: On Application

Medal Tee: Par 69 – 6,323 Yards

Visitor Times: Limited starting times, Monday to Friday



Significant Changes

The course has undergone a number of changes maintaining the Harry Colt design ethos – numerous tees and bunkers have been refurbished adding close to 400 yards to the course – new practice ground and short game area constructed – bar extension, dining room refurbishment, lift installation

Swinley Forest Golf Club Course Review

There are few centurion courses so perfectly designed and in such a wonderful location that little has changed or ever needs to. Swinley Forest is one such shining diamond, and despite recent tweaks you genuinely feel as though you are stepping back in time from the moment you arrive.

The Harry Colt classic grows on you on every subsequent visit.

The course features high up in the Golf Monthly Top 100, and is one that really has no signature hole. Rather, it has 18 of them. The view from the homely clubhouse sets the scene perfectly with the opening and closing holes running down through the valley over a burn, and with just one par 5 on the card, it plays every inch of its modest yardage.

There is a terrific trio of holes from the 3rd, the first of which is a short par 4 that raises some hope of a birdie providing the drive avoids the heather.

The 4th is a much greatly admired Redan par 3, as the 15th at North Berwick, with a green slightly above the tee and a sea of sand and fall-off areas. A simple concept but a wonderful hole.

The pond on the 5th is more in evidence than it was when I first came here, and although the water should really not come into play, it makes for a fabulous vista. The short 8th does not need any bunkering, and the tough 9th calls for two excellent blows to get anywhere close.

The back nine starts with a testing par 3 with a long carry, and the 12th seems to play like a double dogleg to a green backed by a riot of rhododendrons.

It is hard to single out highlights as they are everywhere, but the penultimate hole is a delightful par 3 with a must-hit green…

The closing hole is a classic par 4, played over the valley and up to a sloping green under the watchful gaze of the clubhouse.

Swinley Forest is one of a kind – no website, no captain, no strokeplay competitions – very much its own club. The course appears in many world lists, and is one that lives up to the highest expectations.

Swinley Forest Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A shorter but perfectly formed course that’s a joy to play