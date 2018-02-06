It is no surprise golf in Cumbria should be blessed with such beautiful backdrops, but there is great variety too with some stirring links out on the coast

The Best Places To Play Golf In Cumbria

It is no surprise golf in Cumbria should be blessed with such beautiful backdrops, but there is great variety too with some stirring links out on the coast.

Silloth on Solway

The links at Silloth, way out on a western limb, is the star of the golf in Cumbria show, and indeed the only Cumbrian course in our UK & Ireland Top 100.

I’ve played here several times, most notably for my final round as a single man the day before my wedding.

The 1st’s sunken green will leave you a little unsure as to the success or otherwise of your opening approach until you stride over the crest to be either delighted or disappointed, with the course then playing its way through a series of fine links holes, framed by colourful heather and gorse at the right times of year, and more than a healthy smattering of pot bunkers.

The 5th and 9th stand out both in themselves and for their fine views across the Solway Firth to the Galloway Hills in Scotland.

Related: Silloth on Solway Course Review

Seascale

A little way down the coast you’ll find another fine links set in the lee of the occasionally controversial Sellafield nuclear power station.

Don’t let this put you off though, for the course is as natural as the power station is unnatural – a true links that presents a thoroughly enjoyable and varied test all the way to a final elevated green that will test your powers of accuracy even though the hole is not long.

Keswick

Those eager to exert themselves on the Lakeland fells are often drawn to Skiddaw in the north, just east of which lies Blencathra, an impressive mountain dominating the skyline at Keswick Golf Club.

You play directly towards this dramatic backdrop as you tackle the long par-3 2nd, but an elevated tee means it doesn’t always play its full 244 yards. Before reaching the sanctuary of the 19th you’ll have to tackle a short, sharp cardiac hill, flirt with the disused Penrith to Keswick railway line, and steer your way through dense pine forests on two fine stretches taking in the 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th holes.

This is golf in a truly spectacular setting, where the steeply rising mountains seem close enough to touch on the clearest of days.

Continues below