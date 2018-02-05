From one of England’s best inland courses at Woodhall Spa to the fine links at Seacroft, golf in Lincolnshire has plenty to offer. Here are five to try...

The Best Places To Play Golf In Lincolnshire

For many years my golf in Lincolnshire experience comprised only the two courses at Belton Woods, and then Burghley Park, where Mark James honed his game.

But there’s more than enough other good golf on offer – both coastal and inland – to make the county well worth considering for a golfing break…

North Shore

This 100-year-old James Braid course is part links, part parkland. The opener is a relatively gentle par 5, but standing on the 4th tee – the first true links hole – you see but a sliver of fairway.

The 5th along the beach is then a real brute, with a bank at driving distance all but ensuring a long approach to a perilously narrow target.

The back nine then has a blind or semi-blind element to every hole from the 11th to the 17th.

Seacroft

Seacroft plays over a slender links strip south of Skegness, though the sea is rarely visible. The opening holes play by the road down to Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, with the 1st green flanked by a large Sycamore tree.

A number of back nine fairways are gently valleyed to help coax slightly wayward shots back into play.

My biggest problem came on the par-5 13th where it took me a little while to work out where the green was. Up and round to the right it transpired. If only I’d invested in a course planner.

Woodhall Spa – Hotchkin course

My Hotchkin debut was played out in glorious sunshine and solitude, and I remember watching a team of sadistic greenkeepers strimming the banks of the bunkers on the excellent par-3 5th to ensure balls tumbled all the way in!

Related: Woodhall Spa Golf Club Hotchkin Course Review

There are so many good holes it’s almost impossible to single one out, but if pushed I’d go for the par-5 9th which sets up magnificently from the tee.

The younger Bracken course starts off with water hazards aplenty, but takes on a more natural heathland feel from the 6th hole onwards.

Continues below