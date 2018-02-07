Golf in Suffolk provides a relatively unheralded, yet wonderful experience, with five excellent courses around the coast all within 45 minutes of each other

The Best Places To Play Golf In Suffolk

Aldeburgh

The first thing you notice on the scorecard is the total absence of the figure ‘5’ in the par column; to balance things out a little, SSS can be up to five greater than the par of 68!

Either way, this is a very good test of golf played through gorse-lined fairways that aren’t quite as gorse-lined as they used to be prior to some recent thinning out.

But you’ll still need a well-tuned radar to score well in any sort of wind, which for my round was against up 1, 3 and 5, with even the shortest of those at 405 yards demanding the removal of a hybrid headcover for the approach.

All of which proved ideal preparation for the 16th – a 478-yard brute of a par 4 whose only saving grace is that it isn’t among the narrowest of the fairways.

Of the par 3s, where sleepered bunkers are often in evidence, the short 4th stands out on account of its incredibly long, sloping green. At no 71 in Golf Monthly’s current Top 100 courses, Aldeburgh is the premier golf in Suffolk experience.

Ipswich

The main course at Ipswich, or Purdis Heath, is a wonderful James Braid heathland creation set on undulating terrain, with some excellent bunkering right from the 1st, a suitably gentle par 4 to ease you in.

That beautiful bunkering is again in evidence on the 3rd, the first of the one-shotters, before the intriguing dogleg left 4th where the approach is played blind down to a green set 50ft below the fairway in a hollow.

