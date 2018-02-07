From old courses blessed with enjoyably modest length like Boat of Garten, to mighty newcomers like Spey Valley, golf on Speyside has much to offer.

The Best Places To Play Golf On Speyside

Moray

The start to Old Tom Morris’ Old course at Moray is relatively gentle, with the wonderful green complex on the par-3 4th an early highlight.

You then cross the road for a spell alongside RAF Lossiemouth, and it isn’t until the 14th hole that you finally arrive right beside the beach, remaining there for a few holes before switching back to a final hole whose proximity to adjacent properties would put the fear of God into anyone – on both the tee-shot and final approach to a raised green – if the wind were off the sea and against.

Henry Cotton’s New course is a shorter but tighter layout, which also enjoys a memorable stretch along the shore and gets closer to the imposing Covesea Lighthouse.

Hopeman

The course plays over elevated links terrain above the Moray Firth, starting life as a nine-holer in 1909 before acquiring nine more holes in 1985.

The raised green on the 2nd calls for your early attention, with the par-3 3rd then playing semi-blind to a large double green shared with the 6th.

But the back nine is home to the strongest holes visually, among them the magnificent par-3 12th, which has so captivated Paul Lawrie among others. It’s an absolute cracker that kickstarts a stirring ride all the way back to the clubhouse.

Grantown-on-Spey

The 1st is a short, sometimes reachable, par 4, after which you cross the road to five more par 4s of varying length over essentially flat terrain.

You then re-cross the road to the 7th tee, and from here, you enter a whole new world of pines, heather, mountain vistas and changes in elevation that will keep you entertained for an hour or so before you emerge back closer to the clubhouse.

The 9th is an absolute joy – a short par 4 where you turn to face the distant Cromdale Hills before flinging yourself at your ball in a determined bid to drive the green 275 yards away down the hill.

Continues below