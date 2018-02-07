The Best Places To Play Golf On The Wirral

Golf on The Wirral boasts a good mix of fine tests from parkland courses to renowned links, among them is one of the Open Championship courses of Royal Liverpool

Golf on The Wirral boasts a good mix of fine tests from parkland courses to renowned links, among them is one of the Open Championship courses of Royal Liverpool

Royal Liverpool

Royal Liverpool, or Hoylake, is undoubtedly the cream of golf on The Wirral. The course has a slightly different feel to other Open venues, perhaps as a result of the large practice area just across the 1st fairway which the later holes also circumvent.

But as the links moves away towards the Dee estuary, and then along it for a memorable back-nine stretch, it visits some classic and intriguing linksland, which forms a formidable adversary especially when the wind is blowing in unfettered off the Irish Sea.

Wallasey

Wallasey is a splendid links towards the north-eastern tip of the peninsula, playing through rugged duneland for the most part.

The 2nd, where anything too far right spells danger, is the tough par 4 that inspired Dr Frank Stableford to refine his points scoring system, but it is perhaps the 3rd that really brings the links alive, climbing gradually to a raised two-tiered green guarded by a solitary pot bunker.

The back nine starts with a right-angle dogleg where the approach is played steeply uphill, and then my two favourite holes back to back – a superb par 4 along a hog’s back with a fearsome bunker front right, and the wonderful downhill par-3 12th.

Leasowe

Almost next door to Wallasey, Leasowe is another links enjoying views both south-west towards the mountains of North Wales, and north up towards the Lake District.

After a reasonably accommodating opening trio, the links hits hard on the 4th, a long par 4 along the seawall, before another short dogleg par 4 that longer hitters may not be able to resist.

Then comes the course’s longest hole, a straight 560-yarder with OOB all the way down the left. From here, it’s an enjoyable challenge all the way home.

