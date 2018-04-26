The adicross Anorak is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Adidas Adicross Anorak

The adicross Anorak is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Adidas is known for crossing boundaries when it comes to sporting equipment and apparel and for sharing technologies and styles between sports. The adicross Anorak is a great example of that. With a contemporary, sporty, street-inspired look. This stylish half zip jacket looks as good off the fairways as it does on. But it’s not just about the aesthetics. This is also a performance garment.

The adicross Anorak features a durable, water repellent coating and a storm hood for protection against the elements, while the bonded sleeve vents and the stretch-woven fabric deliver great comfort and versatility. The regular fit and straight silhouette allow for excellent freedom of movement and easy swinging.

With an RRP of just under £100, our view is that this multi-functional garment offers excellent value for money. It performs in a range of conditions and will keep you warm and dry unless the elements really turn against you.

In testing, we found it to be comfortable and breathable and we certainly felt it didn’t impede the golf swing. We like the blend of cotton, polyester and elastane used in construction.

Related: Best golf wet weather gear 2018

It makes this a durable but soft and tactile garment. One of the extras Adidas offers is their partnership of the Better Cotton Initiative which strives to improve cotton farming globally.

Overall, we think the Adidas adicross Anorak will suit the younger golfer seeking an edgy, contemporary look and also a garment that will protect against the elements. The storm hood is a good addition and the use of stretch fabrics mean this is a dynamic and comfortable half-zip jacket.