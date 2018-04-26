The Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0 shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0

The Tour 360 name has been synonymous with adidas for decades and few golf shoes can come close to the fondness with which it is held.

The Tour 360 name has been synonymous with adidas for decades and few golf shoes can come close to the fondness with which it is held.

Back in 2018 under the Tour 360 Boost 2.0 mantle, it boasts the stability of generations gone by with modern comfort and support, making it a shoe-in for Editor’s Choice, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Slip into a pair of these in your pro shop and you’ll enjoy premium leather uppers that are protected by a waterpoof climaproof treatment for long-term durability through the worst of the British weather.

We also appreciate all the nice detail features, like arch support, a foam collar and tongue for enhanced comfort, plus a heel shape that follows the natural contour of your feet to offer a better fit. Then there’s its synthetic lining that’s both breathable to keep your feet cool and smooth to reduce friction for better walking comfort.

But the real star of the shoe here is the shoe’s Boost cushioning. Made famous by adidas’ running shoes, the springy foam material sits between the inner sole and the shoe’s 10 low-profile spikes. It is able to take the load of each stride and rebound to propel you forward, reducing the energy required to lift each foot as you walk the course.

We’re also fond of the new re-engineered 360Wrap, which now features what adidas calls a Torsion Tunnel. This gap between the arch of your foot and the sole aids independent flexibility between the heel and forefoot while maintaining stability.

What adidas does so well is build all of these shoe technologies into a sleek and sporty package. That package also comes in a range of subtler and bolder colour combinations that golfers will want to wear and for that achievement we tip our caps.