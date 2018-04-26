The Arccos 360 is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Arccos 360

The impressive Arccos 360 allows the average amateur golfer to analyse every aspect of their game using collected data that would previously only have been available to Tour players. It’s a great system and one that could help you to identify faults in your game and look to make improvements.

Arccos 360 from American Golf for £249.00

Consisting of 14 ultra-light sensors for each club in your bag, Arccos 360 automatically detects every shot a golfer hits during a round. It then uses an enhanced version of the Strokes Gained algorithm to provide the user with the same ShotLink-style analysis used on the PGA Tour.

Some of the useful data it provides includes a handicap for each area of the game, it records your personal best performances, your fairways and greens hit plus where you missed them, as well as accurate distances to show how far you actually hit each club.

Arccos 360 sensors communicate with a free app for iOS and Android devices, delivering data for distances hit, club averages, driving accuracy, greens in regulation, sand saves, putts and more. By accessing the Tour Analytics web dashboard, Arccos users and their instructors can gain valuable insights via deep dives into stats, playing patterns and rich data comparison for every club, shot, hole and round.

Arccos formed a partnership with Cobra Golf to launch the Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos range. The complete line of King F8 clubs pair with the Arccos 360 app to provide full bag tracking.

Arccos 360 is available with an RRP of £249 and we think it’s a great tool for players looking to improve and those who enjoy tracking an analysing their performance. It provides accurate and clear information and it’s great to be able to make comparisons based on all the data that has been collected from players of varying standards.