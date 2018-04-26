The Bettinardi BB1 Putter is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Bettinardi BB1 Putter

American Milled putter specialist Bob Bettinardi has long been a choice of the putting connoisseur, and the BB series has been part of its line-up since 1999.

The latest BB range features a striking new look with a ‘stealth’ matte-black finish that reduces glare. The new Super-Fly Mill face milling features on all four new BB models and offers a responsive feel at impact. It’s designed for players looking for consistent speed and feel and we certainly think it delivers this objective.

All Bettinardi putters are milled from a single piece of proprietary blend soft carbon steel. This attention to detail helps Bettinardi consistently deliver a great feel across the face.

In testing, we concluded that this Bettinardi BB range delivers outstanding feel and distance control, with the BB1 blade model standing out to us for its simple-but-effective look and surprising level of stability across the face.

It feels crisp and solid at impact, soft but not excessively so, and seems to roll the ball with relative ease towards the intended target. The mid-size, lime-coloured grip fits perfectly in your hands and adds a splash of colour to the greens.

Other models in the range include the more offset BB29 blade, a new half-moon mallet BB39 and full mallet BB56, offering more stability on off-centre strikes.

For those seeking exceptional touch and a great impact sensation, the Bettinardi BB1 putter should be high on the must-try list.