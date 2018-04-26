The BIG MAX Aqua Hybrid bag is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

BIG MAX Aqua Hybrid Bag

Since the company’s foundation in 1994, BIG MAX has been a strong innovating force in the worlds of golf trolley and bag design. One of the most impressive advances they have made in recent years has been with their Aqua range of waterproof golf bags which have been engineered to help you keep your equipment dry when the heavens open.

There’s nothing more challenging when you’re out on the fairways than having to deal with sodden equipment and BIG MAX has sought to tackle that challenge with their Aqua waterproof bags.

The Aqua Hybrid features BIG MAX’s new “Drop-Stop” system – the bag is constructed of 100% waterproof material and the seams and zippers are sealed to prevent the ingress of water. The performance is impressive and you’ll find soggy gloves and sopping sweaters are a thing of the past.

This hybrid bag is aimed at those who like to use their bag both on a trolley and as a carry bag. With a soft, ergonomically designed double Air Channel strap and sturdy stand, it is certainly comfortable to carry and, despite the fact it has ample pocket space and a 14-way top divider, it’s surprisingly lightweight at just 2.3kg.

But the Aqua Hybrid is also highly functional if you choose to use it on a cart. The pocket provision is ample with two large apparel side pockets, a cooler pocket, ball and accessory pockets and a valuables pocket. There are also glove, towel and umbrella holders.

Available in five stylish colour options, the BiG MAX Aqua Hybrid is a good-looking and extremely versatile bag.

With an RRP of £229.99, this is not a budget option but the price is reflective of the quality on offer here in terms of design and manufacture, plus the versatility and functionality.