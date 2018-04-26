The Bushnell Tour V4 Shift is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Bushnell Tour V4 Shift

Bushnell are unquestionably one of the market leaders when it comes to laser rangefinder innovation. The brands continues to bring new, game-changing technologies to market and the Tour V4 Shift may well be the best of the lot.

It naturally features Jolt technology, which has been around for a few years now, providing a short vibrating burst when the flag has been picked out from the background for reassurance the distance you’re seeing is the one you want.

The best feature of the Tour V4 Shift is certainly the Slope Shift function. Traditionally, lasers have either offered standard distances, meaning they were permitted to be used in competitions (providing a local rule allowed) or slope-adjusted distances, which were not permitted for competition use.

The Tour V4 Shift offers both of these with a mere flick of a button on the side of the device. It means golfers don’t have to fork out for two devices and provides significant value for money on their investment.

Bushnell are big in the rifle sight scope market and so it’s no wonder the clarity of vision through the viewfinder is the best around. It is also surprisingly lightweight, easy to grip thanks to the shape and textured areas on the top and bottom, and has a longer range than most – it can lock onto a flag from up to 400 yards away.

It also comes with a premium carry case that attaches to your bag and comes with an elasticated toggle, so you can gain access to it and replace it quickly and easily. There are other products in Bushnell’s range but if you’re a keen golfer that wants fast and precise distances to specific points on the golf course at a reasonable price, the Tour V4 Shift really does tick all the boxes.