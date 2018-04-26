The Callaway Chrome Softball is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Callaway Chrome Soft

Like its more premium competitors, the Chrome Soft boasts a powerful, low-spinning core, iron spin inducing mantle layer and a premium urethane cover, plus it also comes in two versions with the Chrome Soft X ideal for faster swingers looking for more long-game performance.

It’s not just the outstanding value that gets the Chrome Soft a place among just six balls in these Editor’s Choice pages, it’s also its innovation, led by the introduction of Graphene, a material that is stronger than diamond.

For the 2018 edition of the ball Callaway has infused small quantities of Graphene into the outer core. By using this stronger material, the outer core could be made thinner, which in turn allows for a larger, but still soft, inner core. This larger inner core enhances the ball’s speed and reduces long game spin to help eek out more distance, while still retaining the soft feel of the original Chrome Soft.

We love cool tech stories like these that display real creativity when challenged by the rigid design rules of the R&A and USGA. In our testing the Chrome Sot certainly flew off the face with driver, while we also found plenty of mid-iron control and greenside check. For 2018 Callaway also made the cover softer and that combination of spin and feel makes it a standout offering below the £40 mark.

Versus the original Chrome Soft balls they replaced, the X version underwent the bigger transformation, with a new reduced spin profile through the bag so you will now find a firmer overall feel, which some players prefer.

We also like the yellow and Tru Vis colour options, which again help set the Chrome Soft apart from the premium ball market, where bold ball designs are few and far between. If you like something a bit different, or are just driven by value, we believe this a safe bet of a ball.