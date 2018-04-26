The Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedge is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedge

The Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind Wedge is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and when TaylorMade launched its new Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge this year, Phil Mickelson must have been blushing. The five-time major champion played a big part in designing this very similar Mack Daddy wedge, which first debuted three years ago.

The American wanted an option with more groove coverage so he could take on the toughest short game shots with an open face that he’s renowned for. The resulting design now lets him accelerate through the ball and takes away some of the risk of going underneath shots when tackling flops and shots from thick rough. It’s these unique characteristics that made it an obvious Editor’s Choice selection.

The innovation in the Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge was clear to see as soon as we first laid it down beside a ball. Callaway says it has 39% more groove area, and it makes perfect sense to us to take the grooves all the way to edge of the face to catch any wayward strikes. Creating the wedge’s showpiece higher toe also moved the CG higher, which makes it’s easier to hit from deep rough or when laid open for lob shots. Because a lot of metal was required to make the toe section bigger, weight ports were introduced to ensure the swing weight remained unaffected, which is the type of feel-orientated detail you’d expect from Phil Mickelson.

We found the flight was strong enough on full shots and while the look is slightly unusual, we enjoyed playing around with it and trying different shots. Having that extra control meant we could be more aggressive through the hit, which improved our ball striking and distance control. We also found its wide sole boosted forgiveness from tight lies, giving it a secondary bounce that stops it digging, which was especially useful on bunker shots.

While the nature of this club will mean it doesn’t have the universal appeal of some products in these pages, the range of short game shots that can be executed with it mean many will try it and quickly love it.