Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver

The Callaway Rogue Sub Zero is the driver everyone wants to try this year, but with great hype comes great responsibility.

As you can probably guess from its inclusion in this year’s Editor’s Choice, we weren’t disappointed when we got our turn.

The crux of the Rogue Sub Zero driver is made up of the shell of the hugely popular Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, but its what Callaway has done with that shell that sets it apart.

We’re most excited by the significant weight savings, which have allowed Callaway to make the club lighter and faster to swing, as well as more stable off-centre to aid distance and direction across the board.

Some of this weight saving comes from Jailbreak Technology tweaks. In Epic two titanium bars stiffened the crown and sole so the face could absorb more impact-load to create faster ball speeds and in Rogue these two bars are hourglass-shaped to save 25 per cent of their weight. The majority of weight savings, however, come from the removal of the Epic’s adjustable weight track.

While adding another premium driver to the range so soon might seem like a risky move, when you realise one driver is highly adjustable and the other is light and forgiving, you’ll see Callaway has cleverly joined the likes of TaylorMade and Titleist in offering multiple premium options aimed at different players. The Rogue Sub Zero also comes in a Draw and a more forgiving standard model, which arguably makes the loss of the weight track less of an issue.

Having set-up Editor’s Choice to showcase innovation and performance, we also couldn’t overlook Callaway’s collaboration with Boeing in its search for marginal gains. The result was an improved Speed Step crown and leading edge geometry that improve airflow for faster head speeds.

While spending over £400 on this collection of small improvements might not be for everyone, if you’ve not tried a new driver for a few years, we’re confident you’ll experience game changing performance