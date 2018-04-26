The Callaway Rogue X Irons are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Callaway Rogue X Irons

When we first reviewed these irons, we described them as “out and out distance machines.” The carry we achieved in testing compared to rival distance irons was phenomenal. The Rogue X is lighter than the standard Callaway Rogue iron, with longer shafts and stronger lofts. They have been engineered to deliver maximum distance. For those players who are looking for greater length with their irons, you quite simply must give the Rogue X a try.

The wide sole allows for the centre of gravity to be pulled lower in the face and this also contributes to higher launch angles and longer carry. Other features of the irons include: The 360 Face Cup and variable face thickness (VFT). The former is a flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact for greater ball speeds. VFT helps generate faster speed on those off-centre strikes.

Tungsten weighting is progressive through the set with weighting pushed deeper in the longer irons for improved launch and ball flight. There are urethane microspheres inside the head too, which is there to dampen vibrations and to improve the feel and sound of the strike.

These irons certainly feel great and the sound is far less intense than from some previous distance irons. Aside from the exceptional distance, we found the Rogue X to also be a very forgiving iron. This stems both from the technologies featured in the head and face and from the wider sole that glides easily through the turf.

The Rogue X will suit the improving player seeking more distance and forgiveness on off-centre strikes. We also feel that the longer irons could be a viable alternative to hybrids given the exceptional ball speed and high flight they produce.