Cobra King F8 Driver

The Cobra King F8 Driver is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

In a driver market in which prices continue to head north, the Cobra King F8 offers good value with an RRP of £329. Cobra has, for the past few years been nipping at the heels of the bigger-name driver brands and has made significant strides to introduce technologies and innovations that deliver impressive performance. We think the King F8 is the most forgiving and best performing Cobra driver to date.

A new CNC Milled titanium face produces more consistent bulge and roll properties for improved distance and accuracy. 360˚ Aero on the front part of the crown and sole reduce aerodynamic drag for more clubhead speed while adjustable sole weights alter launch, spin and shot shape. The adjustable hosel allows for eight loft settings to help you manage trajectory and launch angle while the draw bias will suit those with a tendency to lose the ball right.

At address, the traditional shape and large profile of the Cobra King F8 boosts confidence. The combination of the polymer trips making up the 360˚ Aero and the carbon fibre make the crown look a little busy but the contrast of black face and “nardo grey” front section definitely helps in face alignment.

In testing we found the CNC milled face did help with forgiveness and that there is good stability and ball speed on off-centre strikes. In terms of carry distance, the numbers were impressive in comparison to other premium competitors.

We found the F8 to be a relatively high launching driver and we think it’s best suited to players with mid to slower swing speeds.

Another benefit available with the F8 is the Cobra Connect technology which can highlight strengths and weaknesses via a free app.

Overall, we think the Cobra King F8 is a great option for players seeking forgiveness and performance from a driver with a slightly less eye-watering price tag.