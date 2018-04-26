The Cobra King F8 One Length Irons are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

We think the concept of one-length irons makes sense – The objective being to allow the golfer to take exactly the same set-up and make exactly the same swing with every iron in the bag.

But it’s not about making every club exactly the same and the impressive F8 set features progressive technologies through the set.

Each club is 7-iron length, but the 4-6 irons have a lower profile head design with wider soles and a lower, deeper centre of gravity for higher launch and a more powerful flight. In the wedges, the centre of gravity is moved higher to bring comparative ball flight down and to increase control.

Another excellent innovation is the flighted shaft technology, with different flex profiles in the longer and shorter irons. The longer irons play softer to help you generate more speed and power while the shorter irons are slightly stiffer for a lower, more controlled launch.

The thinner, forged face promotes faster ball speed while carbon technology inserts reduce vibrations for improved feel and percussion.

We found that, once you get past the initially unusual feeling of the one-length throughout, performance is extremely impressive and the luxury of being able to make one set-up and swing for all iron shots allows for great confidence and freedom.

The longer irons are forgiving and powerful and there is definitely heightened control down into the wedges. The Cobra King F8 One length irons will suit the mid to high handicapper who is looking to find consistency and forgiveness. With an RRP of £649 for seven irons and featuring an impressive selection of technologies, this game improvement iron holds its own against anything in the same price bracket on the market right now.