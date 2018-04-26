Cubic Eyewear

Cubik Eyewear are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

An increasing number of golfers are realising the benefits available from performance eyewear. On the professional tours, many of the top players use sunglasses to enhance their vision in varying light conditions.

Cubik delivers wrap sunglasses with a selection of lenses, prescription and non-prescription, that have been specifically designed with golf in mind. With a starting RRP of £59, we think they offer great value for money as well as comfort and the opportunity for enhanced performance.

WATCH: Cubik Eyewear review

Designed and manufactured in the North East of England, Cubik Eyewear’s patented RXW frame features no metal parts or hinges. Extremely flexible and crack-resistant, the RXW frame evolved from two years of design and re-design.

When focusing on golfers, Cubik recommend category 3 Brown lenses, as they heighten the contrast against the colour green, helping you see the contours of the fairways and the slopes of the greens. Brown tints also work well against blue, helping you track your ball against the sky.

In testing, we found the Cubik Eyewear RXW frame to be extremely lightweight and comfortable and the Brown Lenses to offer exceptional vision in testing light conditions. We certainly felt they were of great help when trying to read the greens.

For prescription sunglasses, Cubik starts with a semi-finished blank lens which is ground down to your prescription and finished with your desired tint and coloured mirror.

Cubik are an impressive British company that has designed and perfected an excellent product and can tailor it to suit individual requirements.

Offering great value and performance, we think the Cubik Eyewear RXW wrap sunglasses could help a number of golfers to follow their golf ball more effectively and to understand better the on-course contours and slopes they’re facing.