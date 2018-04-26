The ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

ECCO Biom Hybrid 3

Since ECCO produced their first golf shoe in 1996, they have grown to become one of the biggest players in the European golfing market. With a focus on comfort and performance, ECCO shoes have become extremely popular both on the professional tours and in the amateur ranks.

The Biom was something of a revelation when it was first released and was pioneering in the spikeless story. The Biom Hybrid 3 is the latest in that story. We’ve found it to be a tremendously comfortable shoe with excellent heel support but plenty of room in the forefoot. There’s a premium price tag of £190 for the laced version but we feel it really is worth that money – one of the most comfortable golf shoes ever made.

The new outsole design ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. A Racer Yak leather upper provides both breathability and durability while the 100% Gore-Tex waterproof protection is guaranteed for three years and there’s the option of a BOA closure system for optimum fit.

There’s very good support and traction from a spikeless shoe on offer here. We tested the Biom Hybrid 3 in tricky, wet conditions and there were times when we were worried about going after a shot from a soggy, sloping lie. But we needn’t have been, as the Biom Hybrid 3 maintained connection to the ground without an issue.

In terms of styling, there’s so much choice in the line, ranging from clean and classic to rather outlandish, every taste should be catered for.

Supremely comfortable, stylish and providing excellent grip and traction, the ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 is a high performing shoe that rivals anything on the golf shoe market today.