The FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS Jacket is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

If there was a most-improved award for waterproof jackets, FootJoy would comfortably be the run-away winner. By our own admission, previous iterations were a little heavy, loud during the swing and restrictive on a golfer’s range of motion. But the new LTS, which stands for Lightweight, Temperature Regulation and Stretch Fabrication by the way, couldn’t be more different.

As soon as you pick it up you immediately notice how light the jacket is and how soft it is to touch. Your hands slide into the arms effortlessly and once the zip has been done up the improvement of the overall fit is noticeable too.

Ideally, golfers don’t especially want to feel like they’re wearing a waterproof jacket – it should feel and perform more like a mid-layer, and the LTS does that. The material is thin and very stretchy in every direction, meaning it moves with you as you swing without any snagging or restriction.

Most importantly, it needs to protect you from the elements and it does this with aplomb. Water is repelled by the fabric with a minimum of fuss, beading off rapidly to allow the LTS jacket to dry quickly. None gets in via the minimal seams either.

The attention to detail is also impressive. Two front pockets provide a warm dry place to rest your hands, there’s a chest pocket too and adjustable cuffs. We also like how the shape of the collar at the front means it won’t distract you during the swing by rubbing on your neck while still preventing as much water as possible from entering this area.

To top it all, it looks great too – stylish, modern with the FJ logo displayed proudly on the collar. If you’re looking for a waterproof product that’s going to offer protection on bad-weather days and make you look good while doing it, the LTS jacket should certainly be one to try in 2018.