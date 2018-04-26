The FootJoy Pro FLX glove is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

FootJoy Pro FLX Glove

Taking a little time to find the right golf glove to get the optimum fit and feel can really make a difference to your game. If your hands feel comfortable on the grip, this will greatly enhance your confidence and allow you to make a free and purposeful swing.

FootJoy has long been one of the premier glove manufacturers and they offer a range of products to cater for varying player requirements – from the very top-level Tour players down to beginners.

The ProFLX is a multi-functional glove that combines the soft feel of a leather glove with the durability of an all-weather offering. It’s versatile and it performs in a range of weathers.

The ProFLX replaced the popular SciFlex model and it is made from a new Traction LT leather to enhance grip while offering a soft, lightweight feel.

It also boasts special MicroVents, comprising multiple sizes and designs of perforation in the leather in key areas, to maximise breathability. The ProFLX also features a redesigned PowerNet to create a more tailored, comfortable fit.

Constructed from a combination of 46% sheepskin leather, 21% Nylon, 17% Polyurethane, 14% Polyester and 2% of other materials, this is a highly engineered piece of equipment that has been designed to deliver the highest levels of fit and lightweight performance in a range of conditions.

We think this is an ideal option for a player seeking a combination of feel and durability. It’s soft, light and comfortable, stretch properties allow freedom of movement but the use of modern materials means this glove will last better than a purely leather offering.