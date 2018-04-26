The FootJoy Tour S shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

The FootJoy Tour S shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

The impact of a well-fitted, performance golf shoe is often overlooked. Correct and efficient use of the ground during the swing is paramount if you are to maximise your power and with so much walking done between shots, having a decent amount of comfort is also a key ingredient.

The Tour S from FootJoy delivers the stable performance golfers need while being comfortable straight out of the box. They’re reminiscent of the XPS-1 from a few years ago, which was a very underrated shoe, but with some major improvements. Most notably, an even wider cleat positioning, more comfort and a lighter weight.

This makes Tour S the most stable shoe FootJoy has ever made. You would expect some brand firsts for the premium price point it comes in at, and while not every type of golfer will necessarily benefit from extra stability, the Tour S unquestionably creates a strong and stable platform from which to swing with control.

Styling is very important to catch your eye on your shelf as you look past the price tag. Visually, the Tour S has that wide appeal. It’s modern, athletic and features a premium leather that gives it that soft touch, elegant feel as well as the all important waterproof protection. Regardless of your age or preference in colour or style, be it sporty or traditional, the Tour S comes in a variety of colourway to please pretty much everyone.

You’ll see it out on tour – they’ve already worn by the likes of Rafa Cabrella-Bello and Andrew “Beef” Johnston – and it’s no wonder, because Tour S is simply FJ’s highest-performing shoe ever made and should you lace up a pair, we think you’ll notice the difference. They might not give you 10 extra yards, but they certainly provide the platform for you to hit better golf shots, more often.