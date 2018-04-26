The Garmin Approach G10 is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Garmin Approach G10

It may be small, one of the smallest GPS devices around in fact, but the Garmin Approach G10 packs plenty of punch. It’s a sleek, pocket-sized golf GPS device that can be stored almost anywhere thanks to its compact design.

Preloaded with more than 40,000 golf courses around the world with lifetime updates and no additional fees, golfers will have access to yardages and Green View at their fingertips on an easy-to-read screen. It also doubles as a digital scorecard, so golfers are able to track their progress using Garmin Connect.

Distances to the front, back and middle of the green are displayed in large, easy to read numbering on a 2.3cm sunlight readable display. It also displays distances to course targets like sand traps, water hazards and more, as well as layups and doglegs. Golfers can use the Green View feature to see the outline of the green on each hole, where they can manually position the pin to that day’s location in order to get the most accurate measurements. The Approach G10 can measure individual shot distances and calculate yardage for shots played anywhere on the course.

The Approach G10 has a built-in odometer, so golfers can see how much distance they covered during each round. Lasting up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, it can get through multiple rounds of golf on a single charge. Despite its lightweight and compact design, the G10 is also rugged with an IPX-7 water rating, so it can withstand the elements if golfers get caught in a sudden rainstorm.

We love the simplicity of this device and we think a lot of golfers will feel the same way. If you want ample information available to you at a glance and without having to pay a premium for it (the G10 has an RRP of just £119.99) it really does tick all the boxes.