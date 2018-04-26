Garmin Approach G30 is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Garmin Approach G30

Garmin Approach G30 is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Garmin has been at the forefront of GPS technology since the company was established in 1989 and they are now a leading force in the golf distance measuring device market. The pocket-sized G30 is preloaded with more than 40,000 courses worldwide and it offers full-colour mapping with a touch-sensitive targeting feature.

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach G30 from American Golf for £219.99

This compact GPS can be worn on your belt, clipped to your bag or left in your pocket. It boasts a 2.3-inch colour touchscreen with colour hole mapping and a Big Numbers Mode that displays yardages clearly. A moveable pointer also aids strategy decisions, while Green View reveals the shape of the green and lets you manually position pins to get laser rangefinder like yardages.

The screen you’ll use most will probably be the large front, middle and back yardage view which is easy to use at a quick glance. From there you can touch the green icon in the bottom right corner to bring up an enlarged view of the green where you can move the flag around to pinpoint yardages.

A cool feature is being able to see your group’s score on one screen while pop up phone notifications are a discreet, helpful addition. The Garmin Approach G30 can also track putts and fairways hit or missed, which are summarised at the end of your round and can be synched to the Garmin Connect app via Bluetooth.

While it’s clearly on the smaller side when compared to other popular GPS units, the G30’s chunky bag/belt clip is really solid, so you won’t worry about losing it. Overall this GPS device looks good, offers great functionality and its real USP compared to its rivals on the market is its compact size. With an RRP of £269.99, it’s certainly not the cheapest DMD out there but you can be assured of the quality and accuracy it delivers.