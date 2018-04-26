GolfBuddy WTX is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

GolfBuddy WTX

GolfBuddy WTX is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

This GPS watch has battled its way into Editor’s Choice thanks to one of the best pound-for-pound tech offerings on the golf market.

BUY NOW: GolfBuddy WTX from American Golf for £199.99

We were thoroughly impressed by not only the amount of functionality you get for under £200 with the GolfBuddy WTX, but also how well it all works and how easy it is to use.

Everything is displayed on a full colour touch screen that we found easy to see, even in bright sunlight. The main playing screen showcases the hole number, its par, the front, middle and back numbers in large font and helpfully, the shape of the green. All these numbers are delivered with GolfBuddy’s dynamic green view for accurate yardages taken from whichever direction you’re coming from, even if that’s from the trees or another fairway.

But what really sets it apart from the competition around this price point? For starters the WTX shows complete colour hole maps so you can use it on the tee to plot your way around hazards. This screen includes lay-up distance arcs, the hole number and yardage. Flick sideways and you’ll find distances to individual hazards. If that’s not enough, you also get a pin selection screen where you can drag-and-drop the flag to the day’s position for laser rangefinder like accuracy.

Swipe further sideways and you get a shot measurement screen so you can track big drives, while a final screen displays a simple watch face for wear away from the course. This simple usability also carries over to a pedometer for fitness tracking, plus Bluetooth that allows it to pair with your phone to receive notifications while you play.

While there is a huge range of features to get your head around, the easy swipe functionality is undoubtedly better than the multi-button systems most watches use, which is just another reason why the GolfBuddy WTX has made it into Editor’s Choice.