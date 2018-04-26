The MacWet Winter Climatec gloves are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list





MacWet Winter Climatec Gloves

The MacWet Winter Climatec gloves are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Playing in the rain comes part and parcel of being a golfer in the UK and Ireland. If you were to say you’d only ever play when the sun was shining, you’d have to pass on half the golfing opportunities you were given each year.

Playing in the rain used to be extremely challenging from a technical point of view, as well as simply being highly uncomfortable… Holding on to a golf grip in the pouring rain was like trying to keep control of a bar of soap. It’s an incredibly frustrating experience.

But those days are now gone with many companies offering gloves specifically designed to enhance grip in wet conditions. One of the very best brands on the market is MacWet. They produce wet-weather gloves for a variety of sports, from horse riding to shooting. But they also have a great reputation amongst the many golfers who swear by them.

Available in pairs, there are short and long cuff options available in either Micromesh – ideal for warmer conditions and Climatec – more suitable when the weather turns cold.

All feature MacWet’s unique Aquatec material which has been designed to enhance grip in the wettest conditions. And it works. These gloves really do improve your grip in the rain – If you haven’t tried them, we suggest you give them a go; You’ll be amazed. The level of grip on offer actually increases the wetter they get!

With an RRP of £27.99 for the Micromesh and £29.99 for the Climatec, we feel the MacWet gloves offer great value for money. They are durable and as you won’t (hopefully) need them every round, they will last well. They’re comfortable, effective and we’d recommend you give them a try.

They could change your opinion on playing in the rain and may well get you out there golfing a little bit more.