The Mizuno BR-D4 Stand Bag is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Mizuno BR-D4 Stand Bag

The Mizuno BR-D4 Stand Bag is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

For those who like to carry their clubs, life has become significantly easier in recent years thanks to a series of developments in the technologies featured in carry bags. Stands, double straps, lightweight materials, lumber supports – all these have contributed to making carrying your sticks a far less laborious process.

The Mizuno BR-D4 stand bag is one of the very best on the market today and it ticks all the boxes as far as we’re concerned.

For a start, it looks great, particularly the funky looking grey/blue and grey/red options. With Mizuno branding, coloured zip detailing and heathered panels, it’s an edgy, stylish design that we think will turn a few heads for all the right reasons.

And what about the plentiful features on offer. Well, it has four-way, full-length dividers with padded top. No carry bag should ever feature the dreaded 14-way divider and this, more simple option is definitely favourable.

The double shoulder strap is adjustable and comfortable and it’s easy to find a carrying position that suits you ergonomically. The bag is lightweight at just 2.5kg but it also feels sturdy and durable.

There’s ample pocket space so, those who like to carry all the time, will be able to fit all their equipment in with ease. The sizeable apparel pocket is big enough for waterproofs and a spare jumper. There’s also a good-sized ball pocket, valuables pocket and an insulated cooler pocket.

Related: The best stand bags 2018

The stand functions well and the foot system on the base of the bag keeps it stable when the stand is deployed.

Overall, this excellent offering from Mizuno is one to consider if you’re in the market for a new stand bag.

There’s not much to fault it really: It’s sturdy, stylish and practical and with an RRP of £129, it delivers good value for money.