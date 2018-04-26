The Mizuno JPX900 Tour Irons are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

When you think of playing tour irons, you’d not be alone in imagining thin blades that require the consistent ball striking that many of us can only dream of. But with JPX900 Tour, Mizuno did something a little different, tinkering with the much-loved shape of its MP irons to create a set that offers surprising forgiveness.

There’s no hiding the fact that JPX900 Tour is still chiefly designed for crisp ball striking and precise shot making thanks to minimal offset with the soft buttery feel Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged heads are renowned for. It’s why many tour players have opted for a set in their bags.

That said, by making its smallest ever JPX iron, rather than creating a new MP iron, Mizuno didn’t have to worry so much about any visual expectations. The result was a muscle cavity design that taps into all the technology it has ever wanted to offer in a compact, better-player club.

From address you still get thin toplines, low toe profiles and narrow tapered soles, all of which accentuate its compact appearance and make it very workable. It’s only when you flip the head to reveal the shallow cavity that you’ll see the PowerFrame design that give it more perimeter weighting than similar sized irons.

As we’ve come to expect from Mizuno, the performance across the board was impressive during our testing, yet we were still surprised to see a more penetrating flight than some of its competitors given its traditional 34° 7-iron loft, which will give faster swinging players the trajectory control they crave.

Mizuno also offers one of the widest range of no upcharge shaft options in the business, which can make such a huge difference at club level where players want to experience the same extensive custom fitting process that tour professional get, but on their own smaller budgets.

Helping real golfers to get the best gear is a great way to win favour, but it’s the JPX900 Tour’s new take on blending feel and workability with power and forgiveness that has earned it a spot in Editor’s Choice this year.