The Motocaddy Cube Connect is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Motocaddy Cube Connect

The Motocaddy Cube Connect is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Motocaddy has forged a reputation as a highly innovative manufacturer and the Cube Connect Trolley provides clear evidence of their forward-thinking creativity. Not only is this a compact, lightweight and extremely easy to assemble trolley but it also features an impressive GPS yardage system.

BUY NOW: Motocaddy Cube Connect from American golf from 219.99

The Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley is the world’s first push trolley with built-in GPS yardages. Based on the frame and console design of the popular Cube push trolley model, the Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley throws in a new GPS display screen for yardages on the go.

Following the successful launch last year of Mototcaddy’s S5 Connect electric trolley. the Motocaddy Cube Connect has a GPS screen that must be paired with Motocaddy’s free GPS app. Once it’s connected, you’ll see front, middle and back distances to the green at more than 40,000 courses worldwide, with no subscription fee. The screen will also display shot measurements, a clock and a round timer and smart phone notifications are optional.

The easy-assemble trolley features a two-step assembly system, a foot-operated brake, oversized wheels, a folding lock, adjustable bag supports and Motocaddy’s Easilock base to help hold your bag firmly in place. It also has a number of storage options including include an under-handle net for food and drink, an integrated accessory compartment for your valuables and holes for carrying tees and balls.

At 6.8kg with a predominantly aluminium construction, it’s a lightweight trolley that’s extremely easy to push around the golf course. The price tag of £219.99 might look a little toppy at first but when you consider you are getting a sophisticated, durable, lightweight trolley together with a GPS system for your money, there’s clear value to be found here.