The Motocaddy Pro Series cart bag is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

There’s a well-known saying that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. Using a great golf bag is very much like this. It’s only when a zip breaks or a divider scratches a shaft that you begin to appreciate the smaller details that all impart on your enjoyment out on the course.

In our opinion, the perfect golf bag should be seen and not heard. If it’s detracting focus from your game, then it’s not the right one for you. With this Motocaddy Pro-Series bag, you’ll need to be pretty fussy to have your smile wiped away.

While its premium synthetic leather and the choice of four eye-catching colour combinations are appealing, it’s the functionality stakes where this model forges its way into Editor’s Choice.

For starters it boasts seven spacious pockets, including a seam-sealed, lined valuables pocket and an insulated cooler pocket. These are a range of sizes to keep smaller items like tees and balls organised, while still giving you space for spare clothing and waterproofs. On top of the pockets you get a scorecard sleeve and a pencil slot that mean no more rummaging around at the end of each hole.

Talking of practicality, you’ll never have to waste time finding clubs again, as this bag has a 14-way top with full-length dividers that makes every club easy to get out and keeps them where you left them. There’s also a dedicated putter well and upper and lower grab handles, plus an umbrella sleeve, giving it unrivalled features.

Innovation is also important in Editor’s Choice and this bag’s Easilock base design guarantees it never twists and falls off when paired with a Motocaddy trolley, which can’t be undervalued. The system works by aligning two small pins in a recessed part of the bag’s base with matching holes on any of Motocaddy’s excellent trolleys.

This Pro-Series bag weighs in at just 3.8kg too, so whether you’re relying on electric power or a old-fashioned push, it won’t slow you down.