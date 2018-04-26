The Motocaddy S5 Connect is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Motocaddy S5 Connect

Motocaddy’s S5 Connect electric trolley launched last year was genuinely one of the most innovative products to hit the golfing world in 2017. It cleverly provided fast and accurate GPS distances on the handle unit in a cost-effective way from a free smartphone app, which has already been downloaded 45,000 times by golfers, via Bluetooth.

It looks set to continue its success into 2018 and it is no wonder, given the level of features available for such a reasonable price

Motocaddy looks to have really thought about the finer details of the concept. Not having the GPS capability built into the trolley itself keeps the cost down to the consumer and it allows the distances on the app to be more portable – rather than relying on getting the trolley to every part of the course, which isn’t easy to do – especially in winter or when travelling abroad.

The Power Save mode on the app also ensures that smartphone battery life doesn’t significantly drain – although there is a USB charging point if you wish to keep it topped up – and you’ll still get access to the distances.

The S5 Connect, as the name suggests, keeps you connected to the world around you – ensuring you don’t miss an important call or text – without being obtrusive. For example, it won’t let you know when someone is calling, it will simply notify you of a missed call. This allows you to stay focused on your game and also keep up pace of play.

The screen may be modest in size but it is easy to read thanks to the twilight mode option and it’s easy to navigate through the various features. Stalwart Motocaddy innovations, like the simple S-Frame design and Easilock base also feature, making it one of the most cutting edge but still easy to use electric trolleys on the market.