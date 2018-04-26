The Odyssey O Works #7 Putter is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list



Odyssey O Works #7 Putter

The Odyssey O Works #7 Putter is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Odyssey is the #1 putter across the major tours and, although the company has a well-established selection of classic head shapes within their collections, they are constantly looking at new technologies and innovations that could improve their offering.

The O Works range features no fewer than 37 models (nine head shapes) including the Odyssey classics – 2-Ball, #1, #7, Jailbird and Marxman. There are red, black, Versa white/black options as well as heavier “Tank” models to try depending on your feel and visual preference.

We’ve picked the #7 shape purely for its universal appeal and incredible success in the hands of golfers like Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter. But quite frankly, we could have picked any from about five or six.

One interesting addition to the range is that of a selection of mallets with “toe hang” to suit players looking for a mallet style putter but who have more of an arc to their stroke. No matter what your putting technique, there will be a model in the O-Works range that should suit.

A technology that is consistent throughout the O Works range is the Microhinge Face Insert. This has been designed to create exceptional topspin and roll for players with varying stroke paths. The stainless steel Microhinge plate is moulded into a Thermoplastic Elastomer Feel Layer to maximise roll, feel and feedback.

In testing we found the O Works to have a mid-to-soft feel, certainly not too soft. Feel off the face and distance control is helped by the Superstroke grip option.

Whether you prefer a compact blade or the trusty 2-ball, you’ll find a Tour-proven head shape to suit your eye and stroke that will also be simple to align. The mid-to-soft feel will match up with the majority of ball types while the topspin the face applied from all ranges of putt is exceptional.