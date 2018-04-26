The Ping G400 Crossover is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

This is one of three Ping G400 products to make our Editor’s Choice list for 2018 and it’s here because it’s truly one of a kind.

The G400 Crossover stands apart from rival utility clubs on the market as it’s one of few that mid and higher handicappers can pick up and not be intimidated by thanks to a wider sole, much thicker topline and a more generous hitting area between the heel and toe. Not only is it confidence inspiring, but its wider sole pushes weight deeper to create a higher launch with more spin, which for the majority of golfers will only be good news.

It arrived at a time when golf club engineers are becoming more capable of building more performance into traditional-looking iron heads. As such, there are now some genuinely impressive options if you prefer the look of an iron but the forgiveness and playability of a hybrid, and this tops our list.

It is the second generation Crossover from Ping and is certainly more classic to look down on than its stealth black predecessor. Our launch monitor data suggested the G400 Crossover actually launched higher and flew further than the G400 hybrid, which means we have no worries about stopping it on a greens, making it very versatile compared to a normal driving iron.

It can boast all these plaudits thanks to a thin maraging steel face, while 20g of tungsten toe weight increases forgiveness over the original G Crossover to give you larger safety blanket either side of the sweetspot.

Available in three lofts – 3 (19°), 4 (22°) and 5 (25°) – we wouldn’t be surprised to see players carrying more than one of these clubs, which has very few downsides for anybody who isn’t seeking an ultra slim, very workable iron.

We’re certainly a big fan of the Ping G400 Crossover and we think you will be too.