The Ping G400 Max Driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Ping G400 Max Driver

The Ping G400 Max Driver is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

If ever a club was an advocate for bigger being better, then this is it.

For the G400 Max, Ping took a driver already known for its forgiveness and gave it an extra 15cc in volume and double the tungsten to create more off-centre stability than it has ever managed.

We’re big fans of any club that can offer regular golfers more forgiveness when they miss the middle and as the largest of the four G400 drivers, the G400 Max has certainly ticked this box.

As important as forgiveness is, you need to offer total performance for a wide range of players to make our Editor’s Choice list, especially in the competitive driver section. The G400 Max is certainly no slouch here.

Its bigger footprint is the catalyst for a higher MOI and therefore a better resistance to twisting on off-centre shots to help them fly straighter, but it’s the clever weight savings that perhaps deserve more credit

A thinner face, crown and sole all contribute to ensure this larger, confidence-inspiring head doesn’t come at the cost of speed, power or appearance.

Our testing certainly backed this up. We were actually quite surprised to see very little difference in clubhead speed compared to Ping’s standard 445cc G400, which is right up there with the best we’ve tested.

It offered great balance and we’re also long time fans of the new Ping look, which continues to marry a matte-black crown with the aerodynamic crown turbulators and a Dragonfly section at the rear.

You’ll also probably be aware that there’s a draw-bias SFT version and a low-spin LST version, allowing Ping to cater for every type of golfer.

In summary, this is a must try and with an RRP £80 cheaper than the TayloreMade M3 and Callaway Rogue, you shouldn’t be surprised to see it in a few bags around your club this year.