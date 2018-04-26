The Ping G400 Stretch Fairway is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Ping G400 Stretch Fairway

Only two fairway woods made it onto our Editor’s Choice list, which in itself speaks volumes about this Ping G400 Stretch.

The other fairway that got the nod – the Cobra King F8 – is a specialist design to help you escape some tricky lies, but this model from Ping is all about distance.

Unlike the standard G400 fairway that comes in lofts from 14.5° to 23.5° and head sizes from 181cc (3-wood) to 152cc (9-wood), the Stretch has a lower 13° loft and a bigger 193cc head.

This combination of less loft, a deeper profile and a larger face gives it many of the aspects of a mini-driver, making it an ideal club for players who mainly use their fairway wood off the tee. This stretched out profile also caters for a slightly more forward CG position that creates lower spin, making it a great driver replacement option.

Ping says this fairway’s face flexes 30 per cent more than the previous G fairway wood and along with the cascading sole it should increase carry distances and launch on low strikes, useful if you do employ it from the fairway. In our testing, it felt very hot off the face and the ball speeds were impressive – much faster than the standard G400 fairway.

We were also very pleasantly surprised by how flush the sole sat to the turf thanks to its low leading edge, which made it easier than we’d expected to get shots airborne when required from the deck.

Ping has also done a great job with the look of this club. We’re long-time fans of the glare reducing matte-black crown, with the aerodynamic Turbulators a great aid for lining your ball up centrally in the face.

All these factors make the G400 Stretch a great package that offers faster ball speeds without sacrificing any forgiveness and a worth entry to this year’s Editor’s Choice.