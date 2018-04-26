The Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser Putter is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser Putter

The Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser Putter is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

Ever since Karsten Solheim revolutionised putter design in 1959, developing a heel-and-toe weighted putter called the Ping 1A in his garage, Ping has been at the forefront of putter innovation and technology.

With a selection of styles to play with, from classics like the Anser and B60 to more modern mallets like Ketsch, Ping’s collections have evolved to showcase the knowledge and experience their engineers have accrued over many years of research and development.

The Ping Vault 2.0 putters represent the next generation of Tour-calibre putters. The 100%-milled models offer exceptional touch and performance from True Roll Technology (TR) grooves, plus a new custom-weighting system that helps you personalise swingweight and feel.

The new swingweight system provides sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15g heavier) and aluminium (15g lighter) so you can match a model to your balance preferences.

Returning from previous Ping Vault putters is precision-milled TR groove technology that helps deliver consistent speeds across the putter face.

The three sole weight options are available in six different heads and there are three premium finish options – Stealth, Platinum or Copper – available for certain heads.

There are six head shapes available in total, and we like the forgiveness found in the Ketsch and Piper, but nothing is more iconic than the Dale Anser we have chosen, iinspired by one of the original Anser putter moulds created by Allan Dale Solheim and detailed by his father, Karsten Solheim.

With an RRP of £275, the Ping Vault 2.0 is not a budget option by any means, but we have found the feel off the face to be exceptional and the custom swingweight options allow you to tailor the putter to exactly suit your stroke. If you’re in the market for a new wand – the Vault 2.0 has to be considered.