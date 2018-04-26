The Ping Zero Gravity Tour jacket is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Ping Zero Gravity Tour jacket

Waterproof apparel technology has advanced considerably over the last 10 years. Gone are the days of the heavy, cumbersome rain jacket that prevented you making a full swing and, on warmer days, left you feeling as though you’d been boiled in the bag after 18 arduous holes.

Ping Zero Gravity Tour waterproofs represent how far things have moved on. The jacket is extremely lightweight and it packs away to be very compact. It is fully waterproof with sealed seams and a three-year guarantee. The jacket features Ping’s impressive Sensordry technology, offering superb protection from the elements.

It’s also air permeable ensuring true breathability. The use of stretch fabrics allows freedom of movement through the swing. With an RRP of £180, this jacket offers excellent performance with a price tag that’s a step down from some of the premium products in this market.

The design is sleek and unfussy and the fit is neat, without being constrictive. The Zero Gravity Tour black trousers feature the same technologies as the jacket and, at a price of £130, they deliver equivalent comfort, performance and value.

Also available in the Zero Gravity range is a black waterproof vest which is ideal for golfing in the rain in warmer weather. At £140, this is a versatile, practical and stylish garment.

In testing, we found the Ping Zero Gravity jacket offered an excellent fit – it allowed plenty of freedom throughout the swing without feeling loose and baggy. The jacket is incredibly lightweight and will appeal to the golfer who likes to feel like they aren’t really wearing outerwear.

The Zero Gravity is an excellent range of waterproofs that are perfect for the golfer who likes lightweight outerwear and an understated look. As the garments pack away very small, they are ideal for the golfer who carries their kit.