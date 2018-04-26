The Plane swing is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Plane Swing

The Plane swing is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

This superb training aid has been designed to help you build a powerful, repeatable and reliable on-plane golf swing.

PlaneSwing is an adjustable steel hoop that can be set with the use of the PlaneGuide – an elasticated cord that is hooked from one side of the hoop to the other – to ensure the set-up is on the correct angle to optimise your swing.

Then, by swinging the PowerSlider – a weighted club – around the perimeter of the hoop, you can condition the muscles to build and ingrain a consistent and repeatable golf swing.

The PlaneSwing will help you gain a better feel and understanding of the golf swing and it’s effective for players of all standards, from beginners to professionals.

At £499 for the basic package including hoop and Power Slider, it’s not the cheapest game improvement gadget out there, but it’s designed to fundamentally alter the way you swing the club and to help you produce a repeatable and reliable action. With enough dedication and effort on your part, we feel it can do that and, as such, it’s very much worth the investment.

The PlaneSwing comes with a comprehensive instructional DVD, giving you all the information you need to get the very most out of the system. There’s also a PlaneChecker that fits into the end of the club to give a simple reference point, showing whether you are on plane at the top of the backswing and follow through. The stance alignment mat helps you to square up consistently when you are using the PlaneSwing.

We feel that for those dedicated to building a better golf swing (who have the necessary space as it does take up a bit of room) the PlaneSwing could be a game-changer. It gives you a far better understanding of what a good swing looks and, more importantly, feels like.